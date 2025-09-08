Angelina Jolie at TIFF 2025 for 'Couture' premiere

Toronto [Canada], September 8 : Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie on Sunday attended the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 for a special screening of her latest film 'Couture'.

Jolie opted for a formal yet stylish look for the red carpet. She attended the film's premiere donning a double-breasted coat dress with tights and black heels.

The actor not only posed for shutterbugs but also spoke with media persons about the film 'Couture', which tells the story of an American filmmaker immersed in the Parisian fashion world, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she is confronted with a grave medical diagnosis.

She shared how people often view death only as an ending, but for her, it also represents transition, strength, and the continuation of someone's impact.

"Every single one of us has times in our lives where we have to deal with, whether it's us or someone we love, dealing with health issues. And I think we too often see it as the end. And we stop living, and we forget who we are. And I loved that when she discovered she had cancer, (0:22) she was trying to figure out how to still live. And she pushes herself through that. And I think that's what everyone needs to do, what we need to do for each other," Jolie said in a video posted on TIFF's Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOUlWEdDf7o/

'Couture' also makes history as the first fictional film to be shot inside Chanel's iconic Paris showroom and atelier, as reported by Variety.

"They let me go backstage of all of their shows, to meet seamstresses in the atelier, the workers of fashion," director Alice Winocour said.

She added, "In most fashion movies, it's usually from the point of view of an artistic director, who are mostly men. I thought it was very interesting to have the female point of view and the point of view from the working-class heroes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor