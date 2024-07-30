Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son hospitalised after accident

Los Angeles [US], July 30 : Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt met with an accident on Monday.

On July 29, Pax, 20, was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a head injury following a harrowing crash in Los Angeles, Page Six reported, citing TMZ.

Pax is now in a stable condition and is likely to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Sources told TMZ that Pax was approaching an intersection when he crashed his bike into another vehicle, which had been stationary at a red light.

The other driver reportedly got out of the car to check on the Hollywood scion before emergency services arrived at the scene.

Pax is one of the six children that the exes Jolie and Pitt share. Their other kids are Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

The former couple who were declared divorced in April 2019 adopted all their children except for Shiloh, who was born in a Namibian hospital in May 2006, and the twins, whom they welcomed in July 2008.

A few months ago, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Jolie and Pitt took steps to assert her independence by legally dropping her father's surname from her own.

Sources close to the matter revealed to People magazine that Shiloh initiated the process of changing her last name, with her 18th birthday on May 27, marking a significant milestone in her decision-making journey.

The decision to shed the Pitt surname reportedly stems from Jolie's allegations of an "abuse history" within the family, a factor influencing Shiloh's choice to distance herself legally from her father.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor