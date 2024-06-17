Angelina Jolie gets elegant design of tiny bird as a tattoo

Los Angeles, June 17 Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently flaunted her new tattoo.

The actress and producer of 'The Outsiders' walked the red carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards, held at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City.

Jolie wore a custom light-teal Atelier Versace velvet draped gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, which showed off what appears to be a new tiny bird tattoo, reports 'People' magazine.

The sparrow-like bird is depicted in flight.

Jolie’s tattoo wasn’t visible in April when she and her daughter Vivienne attended the musical's opening night.

Jolie also wore a matching velvet shrug and coordinated with 15-year-old Vivienne, who is credited on 'The Outsiders' playbill as a producer assistant.

According to 'People', for Broadway's biggest night, the teenager wore a crisp white shirt under a teal vest, along with teal trousers and a bow tie. She completed her look with Converse sneakers.

Jolie was nominated for co-producing the musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton's 1967 book 'The Outsiders', which is up for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Danya Taymor took home the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical.

During the evening, Jolie introduced a performance from the show's company, which included renditions of the songs 'Tulsa '67' and 'Grease Got a Hold'. The performance ended with the entire cast performing the rumble, an elaborate dance fight that takes place as the rain falls.

"S.E. Hinton wrote 'The Outsiders' in high school, and half a century later, it still speaks to us. Society changes, but the experience of being an outsider is universal," said Jolie.

"To any young person, any person, feeling on the outside, you are not wrong to see what is unfair. You are not wrong to wish to find your own path. As the cast raises their voices, I hope it inspires many of you watching to value yours. Please welcome the extraordinary company of 'The Outsiders'," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor