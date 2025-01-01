Angelina Jolie hopes for family healing post-divorce settlement with Brad Pitt

Washington [US], January 1 : After years of legal battles, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have officially finalized their divorce, ending an eight-year saga that began when Jolie filed for separation in September 2016.

However, despite reaching a divorce settlement, tensions between the two remain high with ongoing disputes casting a shadow over their post-divorce lives.

As per People magazine, on December 30, both parties signed off on the divorce, marking the end of a protracted legal ordeal.

Jolie's attorney, James Simon, noted the actress's relief at the resolution.

"Angelina is exhausted but relieved this one part is over. She remains focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Simon said, according to People magazine.

Jolie is reportedly hoping that her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, will use this turning point to focus on healing.

"Brad has used his power and privilege to punish Angelina for leaving and to paint her as the reason for his strained relationship with the children. Angelina hopes the finalization of their divorce will encourage him to move on, stop attacking her, and help their family heal," a source close to Jolie shared, as per People magazine.

A source close to Pitt rejected Jolie's claims, stating, "For the past eight years, there have been one-sided attacks, including a distortion of facts and projecting behaviour onto others, which has caused tremendous collateral damage to the family."

Pitt declined to comment on the finalization of the divorce through his representatives, as per People magazine.

Despite the divorce settlement, the former couple remains locked in a separate lawsuit over Chateau Miraval, the French winery they once co-owned.

Pitt sued Jolie after she sold her share of the property for USD 67 million in October 2021, alleging a breach of their agreement.

Jolie's legal team argued in June 2024 that Pitt should drop the lawsuit to prioritize their family's well-being.

A source close to Jolie reiterated this sentiment, saying, "Until he ends the Miraval lawsuit, this family will not have the peace and healing they deserve. Angelina will continue to stand up to him."

Conversely, a source close to Pitt described Miraval as a prime example of Jolie's approach to their disputes.

"Brad built an extraordinary business, but instead of completing negotiations for him to buy her out and keeping Miraval in the family, she sold her share to a stranger, disregarding their agreement to punish him," the source said, as per People magazine.

Jolie and Pitt share six children, and both have publicly expressed a desire to prioritize their well-being.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor