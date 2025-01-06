Angelina Jolie makes Golden Globe comeback, brings daughter Zahara Zahara as her date

Los Angeles (California) [US], January 6 : Hollywood's one of the biggest nights, the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, is taking place on Sunday evening at the Beverly Hilton (early Monday morning in India), marking the beginning of the 2025 awards season.

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the star-studded event featured an array of A-list celebrities from both the film and television worlds.

Among them was actress Angelina Jolie, who brought her eldest daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie, as her date to the prestigious awards ceremony.

As the red carpet came alive with glittering fashion, the Jolie duo made a striking appearance.

Angelina, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her portrayal of opera legend Maria Callas in 'Maria', was joined by her 19-year-old daughter, Zahara.

Together, the duo posed for the paps at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards red carpet.

Angelina Jolie donned a semi-sheer metallic gown that highlighted her elegant and timeless style, while Zahara looked radiant in a white dress adorned with a black embroidered tree design.

This year's Golden Globes marked a significant milestone in Angelina Jolie's career, as she made her return to the awards circuit with a nomination for her performance in 'Maria'.

Jolie's role as the iconic opera singer Maria Callas has captivated audiences and critics alike, earning her widespread acclaim in various film festivals.

While Jolie has long been celebrated for her impressive body of work, this nomination represents a significant career comeback for the actress, who has previously been recognized with Golden Globe Awards - Best Supporting Actress - Television for 1998 'George Wallace', Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for 1999 film 'Gia', and Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture for 2000 'Girl, Interrupted'.

As the evening unfolded, stars from across the entertainment industry graced the red carpet, making the 82nd Golden Globe Awards an unforgettable night.

Celebrities such as Cynthia Erivo, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Glen Powell, and Colman Domingo were among the many who made their mark at the Beverly Hilton.

The awards ceremony, which is streaming live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, is celebrating the best in film and television.

For viewers in India, the ceremony is available for live streaming via Lionsgate Play.

This year's event also features a star-studded list of presenters, including global icons like Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, Dwayne Johnson, and Viola Davis.

Before the main event, the Golden Globe Awards hosted a special ceremony called the Golden Gala, where the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award were presented.

Viola Davis received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her exceptional career in entertainment, while Ted Danson was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award for his contributions to television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor