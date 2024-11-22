Angelina Jolie movie 'Stitches' casts Ella Rumpf, Louis Garrel

Los Angeles [US], November 22 : Hollywood star Angelina Jolie will be seen sharing screen space with actors Ella Rumpf and Louis Garrel.

As per Variety, Anyier Anei, Garance Marillier and Finnegan Oldfield have also come on board for the project.

'Stiches' follows American filmmaker Maxine (Jolie) on a "life and death journey as she arrives in Paris for Fashion Week," reads an official logline of the movie.

The shooting for the project is currently underway in Paris.

The production team includes cinematographer Andre Chemetoff, costume designer Pascaline Chavanne, and production designer Florian Sanson. Charles Gillibert of CG Cinema is producing alongside Zhang Xin and William Horberg of Closer Media, Bob Xu is serving as an executive producer. Pathe Films, which previously collaborated with Winocour on her Cannes Directors' Fortnight premiere "Revoir Paris," will handle distribution in France.

Meanwhile, Jolie's most recent project, "Maria," has earned the Oscar winner awards buzz for her portrayal of late opera great Maria Callas. The Pablo Larrain-directed drama, about the last days of the opera singer's life before she died of a heart attack at age 53 in 1977, premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

At the Los Angeles premiere of "Maria" in October, Jolie recalled her first day of singing lessons in preparation for the film. "I walked into room with the piano, and somebody said, 'Ok, let's see where you're at.' And I got really emotional. I took a big deep breath, and I let out a sound, and I started crying," she said. "I think we all don't realize how much we hold inside our bodies, and how much we carry and how much that affects our sound and our voice and our ability to make sound."

