Angelina Jolie reflects on loneliness, work ethic while portraying Maria Callas in upcoming biopic

Washington [US], October 28 : Actor Angelina Jolie has discovered a profound connection with the legendary opera singer Maria Callas as she steps into the role in the upcoming biopic 'Maria'.

Speaking with 'People' magazine at the American Film Institute Festival premiere in Hollywood, Jolie shared insights into her character and her personal reflections on loneliness and dedication.

The Oscar-winning actors said, "I share a certain loneliness with Callas that comes from being a dedicated worker."

The 49-year-old actor emphasized the parallels between her own life and that of Callas, stating, "I may be many things, but I'm a very hard worker, right?"

This acknowledgement of a shared work ethic highlights the intensity and commitment that both women brought to their respective crafts.

Jolie elaborated on the emotional weight of the role, noting, "I don't want to speak too much about it because it's too personal, but there's definitely a loneliness and a work ethic."

She reflected on the idea that both she and Callas might view themselves primarily as performers dedicated to their work, saying they are "probably very hard on ourselves," as per People magazine.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, known for films like 'Jackie' and 'Spencer', 'Maria' portrays Callas' retreat to Paris following a glamorous yet tumultuous life in the public eye.

The film also features a talented cast, including Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alba Rohrwacher, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Valeria Golino.

Maria Callas, who passed away in Paris in 1977 at the age of 53, remains an enduring figure in the world of opera, and her story resonates deeply with audiences.

The film received a standing ovation during its premiere at the New York Film Festival in September, further heightening anticipation for its release.

At the festival, Jolie expressed her gratitude, stating, "I'm so happy to be here tonight. And I'm so happy to share this stage with these extremely talented, wonderful people and my dear friends."

As per People magazine, she added, "I hope you see in this film how much we really care for the people whose lives we're sharing with you and how much they also loved art."

'Maria' is set to hit select theaters on November 27, before becoming available on Netflix on December 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor