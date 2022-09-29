Angelina Jolie talks about tense situation, demonstrations in Iran

Los Angeles, Sep 29 Hollywood star Angelina Jolie wants the world to divert its attention to what's happening in Iran currently.

The middle-eastern country is currently gripped by protests from women following the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini, reports 'People' magazine. Amini died on September 16 in Iran after being detained by the country's Morality Police for allegedly wearing a Hijab too loosely.

'People' further states that demonstrations broke out following Amini's death, and the ongoing unrest has seen women burning their Hijabs or cutting their hair in protest. The Academy Award winner shared several images taken in the streets of Iran to Instagram, raising awareness about the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

"Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran," Jolie wrote in the caption of her post. "All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Mahsa Amini and all young Iran like her."

"Women don't need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats," Jolie, 47, continued. "To the women of Iran, we see you #WomanLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini."

In the post, Jolie also included a statement that briefly explained the conflict taking place in the country, "Protests in Iran are in their 12th consecutive night," the slide read. "They started in response to the death of 22 year old Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody (sic)."

"Since the protests began, riot police have attacked protestors with brutal force, and more than 70 people have reportedly been killed," it added.

