Angelina Jolie to star in feature adaptation of 'Anxious People'

Washington [US], May 2 : Oscar winner Angelina Jolie is set to star in the feature adaptation of hit Scandi novel 'Anxious People' for director Marc Forster.

The story takes place on the day before Christmas Eve, and follows investment banker Zara (Jolie) as she reluctantly mingles with a bunch of strangers during an open house. When a reluctant bank robber accidentally holds the group captive, pandemonium and oversharing erupt, secrets are uncovered, and nothing goes as planned, reported Deadline.

The movie is described as being "about a crime that never took place, a would-be bank robber who disappears into thin air, and eight extremely anxious strangers who find they have more in common than they ever imagined...Through an ingeniously constructed story, Anxious People explores the enduring power of friendship, forgiveness, and hope the things that save us, even in the most anxious times."

The story has been adapted for the screen by Oscar-nominated screenwriter David Magee, known for movies including A Man Called Otto, Life of Pi, and Finding Neverland.

Jolie was a Tony winner last year for producing on Broadway musical The Outsiders. She was recently seen in Pablo Larrain's Oscar-nominated biopic about Maria Callas and directed First They Killed My Father, as per the outlet.

"Fredrik's novels speak to our shared humanity in a way that moves audiences, and we're proud to be able to deliver another heartwarming and hilarious adaptation of his work", said producer Wikstrom Nicastro.

Forster described the story as "filled with humour, heart, chaos, and unexpected hope."

Producer Renee Wolfe added, "Anxious People is a uniquely warm and heartfelt story that speaks to our chaotic times by asking us to step outside of our own stories and slow down enough to actually see one another."

"It is set a week before Christmas and highlights a time when generosity and giving are values that are more in focus. Sometimes funny, sometimes dramatic and always entertaining, Anxious People is a book that has sold over 6 million copies world-wide and, with Angelina Jolie playing the lead and Marc Forster directing, will surely prove to be a movie that will captivate millions more," said Renee, according to Deadline.

