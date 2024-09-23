Angelina Jolie's 'Maria' gets release date

Los Angeles [US], September 23 : Angelina Jolie's 'Maria', a film about legendary opera singer Maria Callas, has landed a premiere date on Netflix.

As per Variety, the film is set to release in US theatres on November 27 before it debuts on the streaming platform on December 1. Additionally, the streamer has shared a new image from the film featuring Jolie as the influential musician.

'Maria' recently received an eight-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, held at the Sala Grande Theatre. Moved by the reception, Jolie was seen wiping away tears. Netflix secured the film soon after winning a bidding war with at least one major distributor in the lead-up to the festival.

Larrain's biographical drama follows the American Greek soprano Maria Callas as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous yet tumultuous life in the public eye. The film reimagines her final days as she grapples with her identity and legacy.

'Maria' is produced by Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juan de Dios Larrain and Lorenzo Mieli.

