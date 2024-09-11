Anil Arora Death: Arjun Kapoor Arrives at Malaika Arora's Residence as Her Father Dies By Suicide in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Anil Arora, father of Malaika Arora, committed suicide at his Mumbai's Bandra residence on Wednesday, September 11. After hearing the shocking news, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor reached Arora's home in Ayesha Major building.

Investigation officers and a forensic team were also seen at the residence where the incident took place. The rumoured boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, was seen making his way to the building amid cops and media. Earlier, it was reported that both Arjun and Malaika had separated; however, in this difficult hour, the actor rushed to be by her side.

Arjun Kapoor Arrives at Malaika Arora's Residence in Bandra

#WATCH | Mumbai | Legendary writer Salim Khan along with his son & actor Sohail Khan and actor Arjun Kapoor arrive at the residence of Malaika Arora's mother following demise of Anil Arora pic.twitter.com/kuTfuKfk7K — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

Malaika Arora's former husband, Arbaaz Khan, was one of the first to reach the residence. He was also seen talking with police. Bunty Sajdeh and Seema, ex-wife of Sohail Khan, were also seen arriving at the residence. Sohail Khan, with his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, was also seen arriving at the residence. Sohail and Seema's son Nirvaan also arrived with them. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan reached his grandfather's residence with his aunt, Amrita Arora.

The parents of Malaika, Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp, were staying together at Ayesha Manor in Bandra West, where the unfortunate incident occurred. Reports indicate that the incident took place at 9 am on Wednesday morning. The postmortem is scheduled to be conducted at Baba Hospital.