Anil Kapoor amplifies PM's message, urges people to exercise power of vote

Mumbai, Feb 27 Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in the ‘Fighter’, has urged the eligible voters of the country to come forward and exercise their power of voting.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections inching closer, the nation is preparing for the biggest electoral exercise.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited people from all walks of life to spread the message of the power of voting. Anil amplified PM’s message as he took to X, erstwhile Twitter and shared PM’s message.

PM Modi wrote on X, “Let us make our electoral process even more participative. I call upon people from all walks of life to spread the message, in their own style, among first time voters.”

Anil quoted tweeted PM’s tweet and wrote, “There is no higher civic duty than voting. I urge all eligible citizens of our country to make informed decisions and to exercise their right and power by voting.”

