Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor perform puja in Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 25 : Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently paid a sacred visit to Rishikesh.

He was accompanied by his elder brother and producer Boney Kapoor. During their visit, they met with Swami Chidanand Saraswati at Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Both Boney and Anil Kapoor performed prayers for their late mother and worshipped Maa Ganga.

Anil also spoke withand shared how blessed he feels whenever he comes to Rishikesh.

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor breathed her last on May 2, 2025, following a brief hospitalisation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She was 90.

A few days after the demise of his mother, Anil took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for those who stood with the family during this tough time.

"The love pouring in from all walks of life has been overwhelming. I truly don't have the words to express how deeply grateful we are," he wrote.

He added, "My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her."

The ace star said how his mother kept the "family close".

"She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it's clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts," shared 'Animal' actor.

