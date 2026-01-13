Anil Kapoor calls Rani Mukerji ‘sellable, watchable, & brilliant’ as she completes 30 years in Bollywood

Mumbai Jan 13 Bollywood star Anil Kapoor took to his social media account to congratulate actress and good friend Rani Mukerji on her completing 30 years in the Bollywood industry.

Sharing a note on his social media account, Anil wrote, “Dear Rani, 30 years in this ever-changing industry and you continue to be accessible, sellable, tradable, watchable and above all, truly brilliant – as an actress, friend and human being!”

Congratulating her further, he wrote, “Congratulations on this incredible journey, and wishing you all the very best for Mardaani 3. Always rooting for you.”

Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji have been good friends for a lot many years now. The two had also shared the screen space in the movie Nayak: The Real Hero.

On the 30th work anniversary on the 12th of January, Rani shared a letter on the social media account of Yash Raj Films talking about how she entered films without a master plan or long-term ambitions.

“Thirty years… When I say that out loud, it feels unreal but it also tells me that if you do something that you love from the bottom of your heart, time flies and you are left hungry for more.”

“Thirty years ago, I stepped onto a film set with no grand plan of becoming an actress. It wasn’t a dream I chased – it was something that found me. A young girl, drawn into cinema almost by chance, hesitant at first… and yet, somewhere between instinct and vulnerability, I fell in love with the craft.”

She further said that cinema has a strange way of freezing emotions. “Somewhere inside me, I am still that nervous girl standing in front of the camera for the first time, hoping I wouldn’t forget my lines, hoping I belonged. I didn’t come into films with a master plan. I came with curiosity, fear, and a deep love for stories, for the exploration of the human mind through characters.”

The actress in her emotional note, spoke about her movies Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Ghulam, Black, Bunty Aur Babli, No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani, Hichki, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, and others.

She also wrote, “Thirty years later, my love for cinema is still the same, perhaps deeper, certainly calmer, and infinitely more grateful. It is incredibly special to mark my 30th year in cinema with Mardaani 3 – a franchise that allows me to salute the spirit of today’s women and also the resilience of the Indian police force, especially the women who serve the nation.”

