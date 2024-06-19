Anil Kapoor expresses desire to participate in Bigg Boss with Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan, Karan Johar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : In a recent press conference for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 3, veteran actor Anil Kapoor made headlines not just as the host of the reality show, but for his candid revelations about wanting to participate in the show alongside Bollywood's top stars.

"I would love, when I was 30 years old, to be one of the participants. And if I get a chance now, I would like to thank Kapil Sharma, Salman Sahib, and Karan Johar and myself. All four of us should participate," Kapoor said adding, "Won't you ask who will host the show then?", "Amit Ji." he said.

Reflecting on his new role as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kapoor expressed enthusiasm and a sense of adventure.

"Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously - timeless," Kapoor remarked, highlighting his eagerness to delve into unscripted reality television.

He added, "Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it."

The actor, known for his iconic roles in films like 'Mr. India' and 'Slumdog Millionaire', also addressed the inevitable controversies and trolling that come with such high-profile shows, while speaking toin a previous interview.

"Controversy and trolling will happen. Nowadays, that's the way in everything, everywhere. Even the biggest leaders and artists are also trolled. I always say keep your head down and do your work. Don't think about all these things," Kapoor shared.

Kapoor also shared insights into his conversation with Salman Khan, emphasizing the superstar's support and excitement about Kapoor stepping into the non-fiction hosting space.

"Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta aur Anil Kapoor ko bhi koi replace nahi kar sakta...bhai (Salman Khan) bhaut khush hai...meri unse baat bhi hui hai ...he is very excited and happy knowing that I am doing non-fiction," Kapoor disclosed, underlining the mutual admiration between the two actors.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' will be out on JioCinema from June 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor