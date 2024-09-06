Anil Kapoor features in 2024's TIME100 AI list

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Actor Anil Kapoor is on cloud nine as he has been honoured for his significant contributions in fighting against the limitations of artificial intelligence (AI).

He is the only Indian to be included in Time Magazine's list, which honoured 100 people from different walks of life who created an impact in the world of AI.

The recognition by TIME seems fated as we hear about a film that Kapoor is currently developing - a film about the potential of AI to inspire creativity and change lives for the better.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared his excitement with fans by sharing the pictures along with a message.

The message read, "With immense gratitude and a humble heart, I find myself among the visionaries shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence. This recognition by TIME is not just an honor, but a moment of reflection on the journey of innovation and creativity. Thank you for recognizing this endeavor @time."

As soon as he shared the post, fans and industry members congratulated him in the comment section.

Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Omg!! Congratulations Papajiiiii!! Aapka TIME aa gaya."

Anil's daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Anil's Fighter co-star Akshay Oberoi commented, "SO COOL! SO WELL DESERVED!"

The actor shared the prestigious list with Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and others.

Earlier in an interview, Anil had spoken about how AI "can be completely taken advantage of and be misused commercially."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the action-drama 'Subedaar'. The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both featuring Vidya Balan. Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

