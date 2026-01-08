Anil Kapoor hails Kannada Cinema, Rishab Shetty says "We're so proud"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has extended a warm tribute to the Kannada film industry and its fraternity, including the likes of Yash and Rishab Shetty and filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

Taking to social media, Kapoor turned nostalgic as he recalled his debut Kannada film 'Pallavi Anupallavi'.

"43 years ago, I took my first step into the Kannada film industry. From then to now, it's incredible to see how Kannada cinema is booming and redefining Indian cinema globally," the actor wrote on X, alongside a clip from the 1983 film.

In a heartfelt note, the actor also gave special mentions to prominent figures of the industry, saluting their contribution to elevating Kannada cinema on the national and global stage with films such as 'KGF' and 'Kantara'.

"Salute to @TheNameIsYash, #PrasahanthNeel, @shetty_rishab and the teams behind KGF and Kantara for raising the bar so high. Hopefully not my last association with this amazing industry," Kapoor added.

The post drew reactions from fans who fondly remembered Kapoor's Kannada debut and also caught the attention of actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty.

Expressing his deep respect for Anil Kapoor, the 'Kantara' star wrote, "We're so proud of you, Sir! Your journey began here, and today you stand as a true legend of Indian cinema. It was an absolute honor to meet you and have such a wonderful conversation."

He also went on to call 'Pallavi Anupallavi' one of his favourite films.

"A special mention, #PallaviAnupallavi remains one of my favourite films", the tweet added.

Directed and written by Mani Ratnam, 'Pallavi Anupallavi' was released in 1983, featuring Anil Kapoor alongside actors Lakshmi and Kiran Vairale.

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer 'War 2'.

