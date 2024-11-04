Anil Kapoor heap praise at ‘young boy at heart’ Anupam Kher as they turn gym-buddies

Mumbai, Nov 4 Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has lauded Anumpam Kher’s hard work and said that a Hindi medium boy managed to cross over and make his mark in Hollywood is a testament of his hunger to make a mark. He even shared moments from the gym working out together.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of the two working out in the gym. The first image has the two posing together for the camera. The second picture shows the two stars doing a plank workout.

In the third photograph, Anil is seen doing a leg workout while Anupam is exercising his back. In the last image, the duo is seen working on their biceps and toning it.

For the caption, he wrote: “Anupam Kher is the joker in the pack, a chameleon who can do anything. That fact that a Hindi medium boy managed to cross over and make his mark in Hollywood is a testament of his hunger to make a mark, to make his family proud with his work. I have been extremely fortunate to work with him and know him personally…”

“At 69, Anupam is a young boy at heart and trust me, I can vouch for the fact that he can push himself at the gym too! All the best Anupam Kher for #Vijay69.. by celebrating your 40 years in cinema, the entire industry is saluting you…We love you.”

Last month, Anupam shared details about the injuries he suffered while making his upcoming film “Vijay 69.”

He told IANS, “It was a serious injury. I had a broken shoulder, delocated, it was thrown out of my socket. But then work has to go on, I think that's what training teaches you. When you're a drama school product, the show must go on, that's the first thing that they teach”.

The star added: “Life has to go on. I've seen my father, unless he was bedridden, I saw him going to the office every single day. Leave at 8 in the morning, come back at 8 in the evening, walk 14 kilometres one side, 28 kilometres both sides."

"So I think it was part of our life that we never saw anybody in the family. We were a family of 14 in a small room. Complaining was not a luxury. I think complaining about smaller things is a luxury for different people”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor