Anil Kapoor hopes for IPL 2025 trophy for Preity Zinta in birthday post

Mumbai, Jan 31 Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to social media to send his warmest birthday wishes to actress Preity Zinta, focusing on her exciting role in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Known for their close friendship, Anil’s message was both a celebration of Preity’s special day and a show of support for her team, Punjab Kings. With a heartfelt note wishing her success, he expressed his hopes for the team to win the IPL trophy this year.

The ‘Mr. India’ actor took to his Instagram stories to pen a lovely birthday note for Zinta and shared a photo featuring the two of them from a film.

For the caption, Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday! Your warmth, kindness, and that radiant smile light up every room. Wishing you all the best for IPL 2025, and may you win the trophy this year!”

The actress-turned-businesswoman, Preity, is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and is gearing up for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, the ‘Soldier’ actress is celebrating her 50th birthday today and is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from her fans and loved ones on social media.

Preity, who made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Shah Rukh Khan’s 1998 film “Dil Se,” is known for her roles in movies like “Veer-Zaara,” “Kal Ho Na Ho”, “Mission Kashmir,” “Sangharsh,” and others.

The actress, who made her comeback at the Cannes Film Festival after a 17-year gap in 2024, is all set to make her acting return with the Bollywood film “Lahore 1947,” starring Sunny Deol. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the action thriller will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Last year in August, Sunny Deol wrapped up filming after an intense 70-day shoot. The production of Lahore 1947 completed its demanding schedule without any breaks. A source close to the team had earlier revealed, “The shooting for Lahore 1947 has been successfully completed after an intense 70-day schedule, and there were no breaks during the entire process.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor