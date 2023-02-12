Anil Kapoor kisses "bloody" Aditya Roy Kapur in new still from 'The Night Manager' shoot

Actor Anil Kapoor, on Friday, shared a new picture with Aditya Roy Kapur from the sets of their upcoming action thriller series 'The Night Manager'.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared the picture which he captioned, "What can I say...I like them bloody @adityaroykapur."

In the picture, Aditya could be seen with injury marks and blood stains on his face and clothes, while Anil gives him a peck on his cheeks.

Soon after the 'Mr India' actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Shobhita Dhulipala commented, "Loool. This was the day you looked your best @adityaroykapur."

"Can't wait for The Night Manager," a fan commented.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi 'The Night Manager' stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from February 17, 2023.

The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

Talking about the series, Anil earlier said, "Spy thrillers are all about the twists and revelations, with The Night Manager the audience will experience the unexpected. Shelly Rungta is evil in plain sight, you can never anticipate what his next move is going to be or he is the man behind the menace. But the twist is that he meets his match and where the show goes from there will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.We are super excited to bring the series to global audience with Disney+ Hotstar."

Aditya Roy Kapur, said, "When there's revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what's on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It's been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney+ Hotstar."

( With inputs from ANI )

