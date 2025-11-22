Anil Kapoor marks 34 years of 'Lamhe' with shoutout to his "toughest critic"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 : It has been over three decades since one of the most iconic on-screen pairs, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, created magic with their performance in Yash Chopra's 'Lamhe'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane as he celebrated 34 years of 'Lamhe', expressing gratitude for all the love from fans.

"34 years of Lamhe and the love still keeps pouring in! Even Farah, usually my toughest critic, said some positive things on my work was quite surprised.. So many messages saying the film hasn't aged... that means everything," the actor wrote in the caption.

Anil also shared stills from the film, featuring his different looks.

Meanwhile, the post instantly stirred nostalgia among fans as many flooded the comment sections with love, celebrating the legacy of the film.

One wrote, "To this day, it remains my absolute favourite Hindi filmI've watched it countless times. The character of Kunwar Viren Pratap Singh was truly magical and timeless," while another added, "So ahead of its time and the performances and music were impeccable! One of my fav films you."

Directed and produced by the legendary Yash Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, 'Lamhe' features Anil Kapoor as Virendra Pratap Singh (Viren / Kunwarji), Sridevi as Pallavi & Pooja Bhatnagar; in a double role (both as mother and daughter).

Viren falls for Pallavi, but she marries Siddharth (Deepak Malhotra). Both of them die, leaving behind their daughter, who grows up to look just like her mother and falls in love with Viren.

The evergreen song 'Chudiya khanak gayi', featuring Sridevi, is still counted as one of its iconic tracks.

Besides the lead actors, the film also featured Anupam Kher as Prem Anand and Waheeda Rehman as Daijaan.

