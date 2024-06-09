Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita, close friend Karisma wish Sonam on her birthday

Mumbai, June 9 Actor Anil Kapoor, who is receiving a lot of positive responses for his work in the recently released film 'Savi', shared a heartfelt message for his daughter Sonam Kapoor on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anil posted a series of pictures featuring Sonam with the family and her son Vayu.

The actor penned a sweet note for his daughter, calling her a woman who can do it all.

Anil wrote: "Happy Birthday, Sonam! @sonamkapoor My firstborn! You’ve always been so special to me. Watching you grow into the wonderful person you are today has been a true blessing. Seeing how you handle everything with such grace and strength -- whether it’s being an amazing mom to Vayu, a loving wife, or the caring daughter and sister you are -- fills me with pride every single day.”

He further mentioned, “Your ability to balance everything and still shine so brightly is truly inspiring. You are the woman who can do it all, and you do it with such style and heart. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the love you deserve. Love, Dad.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil is set to host the upcoming third season of the streaming reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' after replacing Salman Khan.

Sonam’s mother, Sunita, also wished her daughter on her special day by sharing several pictures of the actress on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption: "Happiest bday to my darling daughter. To my first born, may you always be surrounded by the people you love and may all gods bounties be showered on you and I pray happiness finds you wherever you go. Love you so much, thank you for all that you do. May you stay as warm, generous, giving, empathetic and kind as you are, love you beta.”

Actress Karisma Kapoor also took to the Stories section of her Instagram to share a throwback picture with Sonam.

She wrote: “Happy birthday, darling Sonam. Love ya.”

Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the one person who has always been by my side from literally the day I born with all her (heart emoji) and unconditional love!!! Sonam Kapoor OMG it's ur bday!!!

