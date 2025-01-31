Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday message for Preity Zinta, wishes her luck for IPL 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 : Actress Preity Zinta is celebrating her 50th birthday today. On this occasion, actor Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt message for his co-actress and also wished her luck for IPL 2025.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil shared a throwback photo of him and actress Preity Zinta in which they were seen posing while hooking each other's hands.

Sharing the heartfelt message, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday, @realpz! Your warmth, kindness, and that radiant smile light up every room. Wishing you all the best for IPL 2025 and may you win the trophy this year!"

Apart from being a stellar actress in Bollywood, Preity also owns a cricket franchise in IPL which goes by the name of Kings XI Punjab. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan who has played for this team also extended his heartfelt wishes to the actress on her 50th birthday.

He wrote, " Many many happy returns of the day @realpz, Stay happy, healthy and blessed always!"

Indian cricketer Yuvraaj Singh also wished the actress 'Happy Birthday'. He wrote, "Happy birthday Pzed! Loads of love and hope you have a wonderful year ahead"

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Dil Se (1998) and quickly became a beloved star with her versatility across romantic comedies and action thrillers.

Fondly known as the girl with dimple cheeks, Preity ruled the big screens with her bubbly roles. While the term might be used for champagne, Preity proved her acting prowess with versatile films.

From comedy to drama, she touched hearts with her roles in films like Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Salaam Namaste among others. Preity entered the Indian cinema in 1998 with 'Dil Se' where she played a supporting role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions. The film was officially announced in October 2023, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

Preity was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018. In, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', she shared screen space with Sunny Deol. She also featured in a small role in the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.

