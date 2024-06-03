Anil Kapoor poses with Quick Style at his residence in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Actor Anil Kapoor on Monday welcomed Norwegian dance group Quick Style at his residence in Mumbai.

In the videos captured by Mumbai paparazzi, Anil can be seen posing with the Quick Style group.

Anil looked handsome as always in shirt and trouser look.

The group Quick Style rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Taking to the Instagram account on Sunday Jio cinema shared the photos and wrote, "Tell us if you've ever seen such a 'good looking' silhouette host #BiggBossOTT3 coming this June on JioCinema Premium." As soon as the photos were shared, fans were seen reacting. They have guessed and wrote Anil Kapoor in the comment section. Many dropped heart emojis and some even mentioned contestants.

The web show, streaming exclusively on JioCinema, will be launched in June.

The announcement came through a gripping minute-long promo released on Wednesday via Jio Cinema's official Instagram account.

The teaser offered a tantalizing glimpse into the drama-packed world of Bigg Boss OTT, featuring iconic moments from previous seasons. From intense showdowns to unforgettable catchphrases, the promo promised a season that will surpass all expectations.

Along with the promo, Jio Cinema added a caption that read, "Bhule naa bhulaaye Jane wala season hai bbott2 Raosahab ki wajah se toh ott ki value huii."

The caption of the teaser which read, "Ye season hoga khaas, Ek Dum Jhakaas," hinted at Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan as the host of the show.

On acting front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in action-drama 'Subedaar'.

The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

"In an adrenaline - fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor