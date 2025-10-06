Anil Kapoor praises son-in-law Karan Boolani: ‘Every year you raise the bar with the way you live’

Mumbai, Oct 6 Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, on Monday, took to social media to wish his son-in-law Karan Boolani on his birthday.

In his heartfelt note, the ‘Mr. India’ actor praised him for his inspiring journey. Anil wrote that every year Karan raises the bar with the way he lives, highlighting his dedication, growth, and the positive impact he has on those around him. Taking to his Instagram handle, the veteran actor shared two photos and captioned them, “Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Every year, you raise the bar, not just in your work, but in the way you live, create, and inspire those around you. your passion and your energy is contagious. It’s been incredible watching you evolve into the person you are today. You and Rhea make such a powerful team, grounded, creative, and unstoppable. Here’s to more adventures, bigger dreams, and stories that leave a mark. Have an amazing year ahead, Son!.”

The first candid click shows Anil Kapoor helping Karan Boolani fix his tie, with both seen twinning in black suits. The second click captures Anil’s daughter, Rhea Kapoor, posing with Karan.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her brother-in-law, filmmaker Karan Boolani. She gave a rare glimpse of her son, Vayu, with his beloved uncle. The candid snapshot captured Karan in a casual shirt and shorts, seated next to little Vayu, who looked absolutely adorable in a t-shirt, shorts, and a tiny bucket hat. The Neerja actress captioned the post, “Happy happy Birthday to Vayu’s favourite storyteller, friend and funnest uncle. Karan Boolani, we love you.”

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s love story dates back over a decade to the sets of “Aisha” (2010), which Rhea produced and starred Sonam Kapoor. After keeping their relationship private for nearly 13 years, the couple tied the knot on August 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. Their wedding was followed by an intimate family reception, where close friends and relatives joined to celebrate their union.

