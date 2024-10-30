Anil Kapoor, Radhikka Madan begin shooting for action-drama 'Subedaar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan are all set to star in the action-drama 'Subedaar'. The makers have announced the commencement of filming for the upcoming project.

'Subedaar' features Radhikka as Shyama, the daughter of Anil Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

The makers on Wednesday made an announcement about the beginning of the shoot and also shared Anil Kapoor's look from the film.

Prime Video took to its official Instagram handle and posted the picture along with the caption, "From the frontlines to the home town - a fauji never backs down! #Subedaar, Now Filming!"

Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared a still from the sets. Anil took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with an action-packed picture of himself. '

Anil looks intense while performing the action sequence.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai , Yeh toh bas Taiyyari hai. #Subedaar Prep begins."

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

"In an adrenaline - fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

'Subedaar' is a joint production by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni as producers.

