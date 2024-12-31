Anil Kapoor recaps 2024 as a year of ‘grit, grind and growth’

Mumbai, Dec 31 Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has marked 2024 as a year defined by "grit, grind, and growth."

In his latest post, the ‘Fighter’ actor emphasized the importance of purpose and perseverance in both his personal and professional life. With 2025 on the horizon, Kapoor is ready to amplify his energy, set bolder aspirations, and embrace the new year with renewed vigor and ambition.

On Tuesday, Anil shared a video on his Instagram handle, showcasing some of his most cherished moments with his wife, children, and highlights from his films over the year. The video provides a glimpse into the actor’s personal and professional life, capturing precious family moments alongside scenes from his 2024 movie releases.

For the caption, he wrote, “2024 was all about grit, grind, and growth. Purpose and perseverance have always led my way, and I aim to be intentional about amping the energy up and dreaming bigger... Let’s rage 2025!”

On the professional front, 2024 was a successful year for Anil. He appeared in films such as “Fighter,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and “The Crew,” featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

He is also excited about his upcoming release “Subedaar,” directed by Suresh Triveni of “Tumhari Sulu” and “Jalsa” fame The action drama is set to release soon on Prime Video. “Subedaar” was announced by the streamer in March this year.

Touted as an "action-packed thriller," the film follows Subedar Arjun Singh as he adjusts to civilian life, grappling with a strained relationship with his daughter and the broader societal issues around him.

Next, he will star in “War 2,” where he will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Telugu actor NTR Jr. Anil Kapoor also has “Alpha” lined up, in which he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor