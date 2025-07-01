Anil Kapoor receives a heartfelt note from Air India staff: 'Stay jhakaas forever'

Mumbai, July 1 The Nayak of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor traveled through Air India. Making his journey even more special, he received a sweet note from the staff on the flight.

The 'Mr India' actor took to the stories section of his Instagram account and dropped a selfie with the cabin crew.

Below the image was the handwritten note by the staff for Anil.

"Dear Nayak of Bollywood...It was a pleasure having you with us today. Your journey, work & lasting impact on cinema are truly commendable. Wishing you safe travels always. Stay jhakaas forever! From Vivek, Ektha, Eliza, Arshita, Venessa, Neha", the note read.

On the professional front, Anil is working on Suresh Triveni’s forthcoming action drama "Subedaar" at the moment. Actress Radhikka Madan has been roped in as the leading lady for the much-hyped drama. Set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, the film narrates the compelling journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Played by Anil) as he navigates the challenges of civilian life.

The primary look of Anil from the movie was unveiled on his 68th birthday last December.

The video opened with a visual of a house surrounded by many people banging the door and asking the soldier to come out. Then we saw Anil sitting on a chair in the house with a gun in his hand. The intensity and power were palpable in his eyes. Anil was heard saying, “Fauji tayyar (The solider is ready).”

“A special day calls for a special announcement (cake emoji). #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon," the video was captioned.

The drama has been produced by Vikram Malhotra, along with Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment banner.

