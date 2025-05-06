Anil Kapoor remembers late mother: 'She was the glue that kept our family close'

Mumbai, May 6 Actor Anil Kapoor showed his gratitude for all the love he has been receiving post the demise of his mother Nirmal Kapoor.

The 'Mr India' actor dropped a couple of beautiful photographs of his late mother through the years on Instagram, along with the caption, "The love pouring in from all walks of life has been overwhelming. I truly don’t have the words to express how deeply grateful we are."

Remembering the "remarkable woman," who was responsible for keeping the family together, Anil added, "My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her."

He claimed that his mother was the glue that kept their family close.

"She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it’s clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts", the 'Animal' actor penned.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone, especially from the film fraternity, for your kind words, prayers, and love. We’re truly humbled and grateful," Anil concluded, thanking everyone for their love and prayers.

Nirmal Kapoor breathed her last on May 2 at the age of 90 at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. It is reported that she had been in and out of the hospitals in the recent past because of age-related issues.

Her last rites took place at the Vile Parle Crematorium, Pawan Hans in Mumbai on May 3, followed by a prayer meet on May 5.

Nirmal Kapoor is survived by her three sons- Boney, Anil, and Sanjay, and daughter Reena Marwah.

Her grandchildren include- Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

