Anil Kapoor says collaborating with Yash Chopra was about creating magic, not chasing numbers

Mumbai, Nov 22 As his film “Lamhe” completed 33 years in Hindi cinema, veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor remembered Yash Chopra and said that collaborating with the late filmmaker was always about creating magic on screen, not chasing numbers.

Anil took to Instagram stories, where he shared a string of pictures and moments from the 1991 film “Lamhe”, which also stars late actress Sridevi, who passed away in 2018 due to accidental drowning in Dubai.

For the caption, Anil wrote: “Collaborating with a visionary director like Yash Chopra ji was always about creating magic on screen, not chasing numbers.”

The 67-year-old actor said that for him, the romantic drama film was a journey to emotions.

“For me, Lamhe was never just a film-it was an experience, a journey into emotions, and a testament to bold storytelling ahead of its time.”

He added that “Lamhe” is one of Yash Chopra’s finest works.

“To this day, I'm proud to say it remains one of his finest works, and I'm deeply honored to have been a part of it. Here's to the unforgettable memories and the timeless legacy of Lamhe! #33yearsofLamhe,” Anil concluded.

“Lamhe” stars Sridevi in a dual role as both mother and daughter and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, along with Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Deepak Malhotra, and Dippy Sagoo in pivotal supporting roles.

The film marks the second and final collaboration between Sridevi and Yash Chopra after the 1989 film “Chandni”. Shot in two schedules in Rajasthan and in London, “Lamhe”, over the years, has been hailed as an all-time classic and Chopra's finest film. It became the 10th highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

The film told the story of Viren, who falls for a girl named Pallavi, but she marries Siddharth. The couple dies, leaving behind their daughter, who grows up to look just like her mother and falls in love with Viren.

