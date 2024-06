Anil Kapoor says wife Sunita is family's 'Bigg Boss', shares BTS from show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Anil Kapoor, who is excited to host reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets to build more anticipation among the fans.

On Saturday, Anil shared the BTS video on his Instagram stories.

The video captures Anil in his signature full on fun side.

Talking about the Bigg Boss in the Kapoor family, Anil said, "My wife, Sunita is most likely to be the Bigg Boss of the Kapoor family."

The host of the show revealed what to expect from this season, "Bigg Boss means raw entertainment and this season of BB will be very real, raw and a fun journey."

On Monday, the makers unveiled a new promo of the show in which Anil Kapoor can be seen assuring fans that they are in a treat for sure.

"Rule naya, game wahi.... Bhaut ho gaya re jhakkas ab aur hoga kuch khaas," the 'Mr India' star can be heard saying in the clip.

Fans are excited to see how Anil Kapoor will deal with the contestants in the show.

Excited to host the third season of 'Bigg Boss OTT', Anil Kapoor recently said in a statement, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting."

He added, "Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it."

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' will be out on JioCinema from June 21.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in action-drama 'Subedaar'. The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan. Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film."

In an adrenaline - fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

