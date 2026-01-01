Anil Kapoor sends heartwarming birthday wishes to his "greatest co-star" Nana Patekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has shared his warm birthday wishes to his 'Welcome' co-star Nana Patekar, reflecting on their joyful memories together.

Sharing a hilarious clip from the 2015 film 'Welcome Back', Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday to the OG! @iamnanapatekar. The greatest male co-star any actor could ask for, and an even more solid dost! Hope you relive the madness and joy of our time on Welcome together with this hilarious clip. Looking forward to our next collaboration."

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar famously portrayed the beloved characters of Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty in the 'Welcome' films, delivering a memorable mix of chaos and comic timing.

The original 'Welcome' film, directed by Anees Bazmee, was a big hit. The story revolved around Rajiv (Akshay Kumar), who falls in love for Sanjana (Katrina Kaif), whose brothers Uday and Majnu are connected to the underworld.

Actors Paresh Rawal and Feroz Khan also played key roles in the film.

What followed next was the chaotic antics of the gangster family, which struck a chord with the audience.

The film's success cemented Kapoor and Patekar's collaboration as one of Bollywood's most entertaining pairings in comedy cinema, with audiences still fondly recalling their iconic dialogues and comic timing.

They reprised their characters in 'Welcome Back', recreating their magic for the second time. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part.

A third in the franchise, 'Welcome to the Jungle', is currently in the pipeline. While Akshay Kumar is returning to the series, joining him in the cast are Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika among others.

Details surrounding the Ahmed Khan-directed film's release date are yet to be announced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor