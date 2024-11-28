Anil Kapoor shares rare glimpse of day with wife Sunita at Taj Mahal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor recently visited the iconic Taj Mahal and treated fans to a glimpse of their special outing.

Anil took to his Instagram account to share pictures from the trip, where the couple looked both happy and stylish.

In one of the pictures, Anil and Sunita are seen posing sweetly together. Anil sported an all-black outfit, while Sunita dressed warmly for the winter weather.

Along with the pictures, Anil Kapoor added a caption, quoting Alain de Botton's On Love: "Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing, we cannot properly speak until there is someone who can understand what we are saying in essence, we are not wholly alive until we are loved."

The post received love and compliments from friends and family.

Filmmaker Farah Khan jokingly asked, "Deep papaji! Who wrote it?"

Actor Varun Dhawan left a heart emoji, and designer Masaba Gupta complimented Sunita's necklace.

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Awww," while Anand Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor also dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the action-drama 'Subedaar'.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu (2017) and Jalsa, both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

