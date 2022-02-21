Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan to appear in upcoming revenge thriller 'Thar'

Mumbai, Feb 21 Actors Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik will be seen starring in the upcoming revenge thriller titled 'Thar' on Netflix.

Inspired by Western Noir genres, 'Thar' is set in the eighties and essays the story of Siddharth - played by Harsh Varrdhan. Shifting to Pushkar for a job, Siddharth embarks on a journey to avenge his past. The directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary who has also written the film.

Talking about his upcoming film, the producer and actor, Anil Kapoor said: "I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with Thar and am super excited about the film for several reasons. The genre itself - a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences."

"'Thar' is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen. On screen we see the fresh pairing of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen we see director Raj Singh Chaudhary creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes - Director of Photography Shreya Dev Dube and Music Composer Ajay Jayanthi. As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content."

Thar is a classic thriller paired with suspense, mystery and drama making it the perfect entertainer. Shot at some of the most aesthetic locations in the country, the film will also be a treat to the eyes.

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, said, "Bringing to them the most entertaining and diverse films is not possible without taking creative swings with passionate filmmakers, and Thar is an example of such storytelling."

