"Anil Kapoor was interested in playing lead role in 'Khal Nayak", reveals Subhash Ghai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 : Actor Anil Kapoor has worked with filmmaker Subhash Ghai in several films like 'Karma', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Trimurti' and 'Yuvvraaj'. However, 'Khal Nayak' was one film that did not land in Anil's kitty despite his great relationship with Ghai.

Speaking to ANI, Ghai recalled how every star back then wanted to play the primary role in 'Khal Nayak' which was essayed by Sanjay Dutt.

"When news broke out in the market that I am making 'Khal Nayak' many heroes approached me as they wanted to be a part of the film. Anil Kapoor came and expressed his interest in doing the film. He even got ready to be bald but I (was looking for something else). Sanjay Dutt was the right fit," he said.

On being asked why he particularly chose Sanjay over anybody else, Ghai elaborated, "Sanjay Dutt has a typical face...He can be dangerous, he can be innocent. If you look at his face, there is an innocence to it but at the same time, if he becomes angry, he is truly dangerous. He operates in two shades and that is why he was the best choice for Khal Nayak. I told him to just follow me, so he said you just act, I'll follow you and he did exactly that. Every scene in Khal Nayak, he copied them as I wrote them in great detail. I was also a performer so that helped as well."

'Khal Nayak' was released in 1993. The film revolves around a ruthless gangster (Sanjay) Dutt who falls in love with an undercover cop (Madhuri Dixit). Jackie Shroff also played a crucial role in the film.

Subhash Ghai also shared his plans on making a sequel to Khalnayak in 2020 but there has been no update on that front yet.

