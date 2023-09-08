Anil Kapoor wishes Asha Bhosle on her 90th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 90 today and her fans and industry members showered their love on the singer. Actor Anil Kapoor also posted a special message on his social media handle.

Taking to Instagram story, Anil shared a picture of Asha Bhosle and wrote, “Wishing Asha Tai a heartfelt 90th birthday! #GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time).

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a special picture with Asha Bhosle and wrote, “Happy birthday to the living Legend @asha.bhosle Tai! Your remarkable contribution to the Indian Music Industry continues to inspire generations. Wishing you good health and a long life.”

Today 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' singer will perform at the ‘Asha 90 Live Concert’ in Dubai.

Earlier, Asha Bhosle shared her birthday plans while interacting with ANI.

From talking about her birthday plans to singing a few lines of her ‘Aaiye Meherbaan Baithiye Jane Jaan’ song, Asha Bhosle was in complete fun mood throughout the conversation.

She also recalled her fond memories with her Lata didi. “We had a very good relationship, she was elder sister and a singer too. We used to respect her. No one had the courage to question her. We were afraid of her. She used to sing very well. It is very difficult for anyone to copy her.”

When she was asked about who is her favourite singer from current lot. Asha Bhosle stated, “ I like Sunidhi Chauhan. she can sing all kinds of songs. Very nice voice, she has a different voice. Everyone else copies Lata ji, she doesn't. That sounds good to me.”

Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008.

