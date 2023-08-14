Anil Kapoor wishes Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Anil Kapoor on Monday extended heartfelt wishes to his daughter Rhea Kapoor and son-in-law Karan Boolani on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a picture of the couple and wrote, “Happy anniversary to my power couple! @rheakapoor & @karanboolani! Seeing you both together, thriving as a team, fills my heart with immense joy and admiration. Your journey as partners in life is truly inspiring!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv60J7qSEm6/

Rhea, the second child of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, has produced movies like 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat', and 'Veere Di Wedding'. She is also a fashion stylist.

Rhea fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since.

“Rhea, your strength, creativity, and determination have always made me proud, and Karan, your passion and dedication are remarkable. The way you complement and support each other in every endeavor is nothing short of amazing. Your work together on 'Thank You for Coming' is a testament to your shared vision and artistic talents. It warms my heart to witness the magic you create, not just as a couple, but as creative collaborators. May your journey continue to be blessed with shared dreams & unwavering companionship! Love you both!!,” the caption further reads.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next action film ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Karan’s directorial film ‘Thank You For Coming’ starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi which is produced by Rhea Kapoor will have its gala world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

