Anil Kapoor's 'Lamhe' inspires Karamm Rajpal in 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'

Mumbai, March 11 Post the leap in the show 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak', Karamm Rajpal has donned a completely different look, inspired by Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor's iconic character in the classic film 'Lamhe'.

The show revolves around the love story of Rajneesh (Karamm) and Poonam (Trupti Mishra). It has lept forward by 18 years, following a tragic accident, and Rajneesh, who has managed to survive the accident is oblivious that the love of his life (Poornima) has reincarnated as Poonam.

Taking inspiration from Anil's role as Virendra in the 1991 musical romantic drama 'Lamhe' (co-starring Sridevi), Karamm, uses Kapoor's charm and ability to express emotions to make his character's story more interesting.

Talking about the approach towards the role, Karamm said: "'Lamhe' was one of the first films I watched as a kid and although it took me a while to understand the emotional context of the film, I was enamored by the legend’s acting prowess. I strongly feel that his versatility and the iconic film have had a huge impact on my acting journey."

"I have always admired and been inspired by his ability to evoke raw emotions.

In its current storyline, Poonam is hired as a nanny by Shaina (Rajneesh’s wife), while Rajneesh arrives at a Shiv temple for pooja on his daughter Kuhu's insistence and he spots Poonam there for the first time.

'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' airs on Colors.

