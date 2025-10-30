Anil Kapoor’s Pics From His Luxury Wellness Retreat In Austria Leave Fans Saying He’s “Ageing Backwards”

Megastar Anil Kapoor continues to redefine the meaning of timelessness, both in spirit and in style. The actor, currently in Austria for a luxury wellness retreat at Mayrlife Altaussee, shared a few stunning pictures that instantly set social media abuzz. Clad in classic athleisure and surrounded by the calm beauty of the Alps, Anil Kapoor captioned his post: “Letting nature set the pace for once... Every time I come to this place, I can't imagine leaving it. #wellnessjourney.”

Known for his unwavering dedication to fitness, discipline, and self-care, Anil Kapoor’s latest pictures reveal a glow that’s a reflection of balance and rejuvenation. The retreat, famed for its cutting-edge longevity medicine and personalised wellness plans, seems to have worked wonders on the actor, who looks leaner, fitter, and radiantly at ease. Fans couldn’t help but flood the comments with praise, calling him “silver fox” “evergreen,” or "Ageing backwards".

But this isn’t just a vacation. The cinema icon is also recharging before diving into two of his most anticipated projects, Suresh Triveni’s Subedaar, a gripping emotional drama, and Yash Raj Films’ Alpha, part of the celebrated Spy Universe. Both roles promise to push the boundaries of his craft yet again, proving why Anil Kapoor remains one of India’s most versatile and driven actors.