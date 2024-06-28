Anil Kapoor's strategy: Hold ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ contestants accountable with empathy

Mumbai, June 28 Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who hosts the third season of the streaming reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, has shared key insights about running the show as the host.

Anil took over the hosting responsibilities of the OTT version of the show from Bollywood superstar and his close friend Salman Khan, who hosted the last season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

Anil spoke with IANS and shared that he needs to be “very firm yet very fair” with the contestants given the ‘Bigg Boss’ house is the chamber of all unpredictable situations, and has the contestants reacting very differently when compared to how they conduct themselves outside of the 'Bigg Boss' house in the society.

He told IANS: “We need to understand that they’re humans, and by nature, humans are flawed. Nobody is perfect in this world, right? And they shouldn’t be, if everything is perfect, the fun goes away. The drama and the thrill lie in imperfections which make us human.”

The actor said that given that it’s a high-pressure environment, the contestants are bound to commit mistakes but to hold them accountable with empathy is the key to running the show.

'Bigg Boss' is India's biggest show across languages and formats. When asked what makes it such a huge success across demographics, Anil told IANS: “The success of any reality show depends on various factors. Shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ or ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ are successful all over the world given their country-specific variations, it depends on the contestants, the host, the audience and the mood of the country.”

The actor further mentioned that the platforms of the exhibition also matter a lot. He said: “It’s like films, sometimes it may happen that you have a very good film on paper but a large part of its success depends on the director, his vision, the marketing, the theatre circuit it should be played in. Similarly, you may have a good show but the platform on which it is being exhibited matters a lot."

"That’s the reason some of the seasons of ‘Bigg Boss’ have done extremely well surpassing the expectations of both the audience and the makers," he added.

Anil once made a prophecy about the success of television in India. This was in the late 1980s when the medium of television was still trying to gain a foothold in India. Every word of his prophecy turned out to be true as today, television stars command equally massive fan-following as movie stars.

When asked to gauge how OTT will unfold in times to come with the 5G spectrum picking up, Anil said: “Most of the content will be consumed on OTT in years to come. With the faster mode of telecommunication, the content on streaming platforms will see better quality in terms of storytelling.”

He shared that just like movie stars and television stars, the medium of OTT will also establish respective stars on the medium who will call the shots and define the ecosystem of OTT.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ streams on JioCinema.

