Anil Sharma reacts to apex court's judgment on gift deed

Mumbai, Jan 8 Director Anil Sharma, whose recent release 'Vanvaas' has been getting a lot of positive response, has reacted to the Supreme Court's judgment on gift deed.

The apex court highlighted the importance of protecting senior citizens, stating that gift deeds executed by parents can be invalidated under the Maintenance and Welfare of the Parents and Senior Citizens Act if their children do not provide for them.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, is designed to protect the dignity and rights of senior citizens.

Talking about it, Director Anil Sharma said, "I'm filled with immense gratitude knowing that the Supreme Court has delivered such a significant ruling with the Landmark Gift Deed Decision. When I created 'Vanvaas', I was hoping to see the change in the society, now coincidentally it is happening at the right time. I'm especially happy for the elderly who will benefit from this ruling. As a filmmaker, it's truly a dream to see the issues you choose to address on-screen produce such swift and meaningful results."

'Vanvaas' paints a poignant picture of the struggles faced by India's elderly, including neglect, dementia, and other age-related challenges.

The recent judgment underscores how Indian cinema not only reflects society but also catalyses meaningful change, urging audiences and policymakers to re-evaluate their responsibilities toward the most vulnerable members of the community.

Produced by Anil Sharma and Zee Studios, 'Vanvaas' is now successfully running in theatres.

Anil Sharma, who returned to the fold in 2023 with his blockbuster 'Gadar 2' is known to tell the stories in an old-school way but packaged in a new format.

'Gadar 2', which starred Sunny Deol and Utkarsh, collected Rs 686 crore worldwide, out of which a huge chunk of its collections came from India where it collected Rs. 525.7 crore. The film breathed new life into the career of Sunny Deol, who will be next seen in 'Lahore 1947'.

2023 proved to be a great year for the Deols with the Dharmendra-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' turning into a superhit followed by Sunny's 'Gadar 2' and Bobby Deol's 'Animal'.

