Anil Vishwanath's 'Polimera' franchise makers announce 'Polimera 3', produced by Vamsi Nandipati

Mumbai, July 10 The makers of the popular horror thriller franchise 'Polimera' announced on Wednesday the third instalment, which will feature renowned distributor Vamsi Nandipati making his debut as a producer and will be directed by Anil Vishwanath.

Nandipati, a passionate filmmaker, has previously been associated with blockbuster films like 'Kantara', '2018', and 'Polimera 2', among many others.

The much-awaited update from the makers revealed that the script work for 'Polimera 3' is complete and pre-production has begun.

Expressing his excitement for being a part of 'Polimera 3', producer Vamsi Nandipati said: "We are excited to announce 'Polimera 3' under the direction of Anil Vishwanath. I'm fortunate that director Anil Vishwanath chose me as the producer for Part 3."

"I'm very happy to be associated with this franchise after the successful distribution of 'Polimera 2'. I believe that with 'Polimera 3', we will surpass all expectations," he added.

Director Anil Vishwanath appears to have crafted a screenplay filled with unexpected twists and turns, yet the extent of the suspense he intends to weave remains a tantalising mystery.

'Polimera 3' boasts an ensemble cast, including Satyam Rajesh, Baladitya, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup Srinu, Rakendu Mouli, and many others, contributing to the depth of this thrilling experience.

The film will be bankrolled under the Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments banner.

Bhogendra Gupta, the producer of 'Polimera 1', is associating with 'Polimera 3' as a co-producer.

