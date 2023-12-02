Animal: After Tiger 3, Ranbir Kapoor's fans burst crackers inside cinema hall while watching film

A video circulating on social media has captured fans of actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrating his latest film inside a movie theatre by setting off fireworks. The viral clip shows fans bursting crackers while watching Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture. However, the specific location of this incident is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier, a similar incident happened during Salman Khan's Tiger 3 screening, where fans had burst firecrackers. Salman had later reacted that he does not approve or support these actions of the said people. An FIR was also filed against them.

Salman had said at the time, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger 3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe.

About ‘Animal’

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, "Animal," is garnering immense love from audiences. The film achieved a remarkable feat by earning Rs 61 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day, making it Ranbir's biggest opener to date. The Hindi version contributed Rs 50.50 crore, while the Telugu version earned an additional Rs 10 crore. Globally, "Animal" raked in Rs 116 crore on its first day."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film explores a toxic relationship between a father and son, with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Notably, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri play pivotal characters. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given "Animal" an 'A' certificate, and the film boasts a runtime of 3 hours and 35 minutes.