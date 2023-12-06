'Animal': Bobby Deol's entry song 'Jamal Kudu' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Actor Bobby Deol's entry song 'Jamal Kudu' from the recently released action thriller film 'Animal' has gone viral on social media and fans are going completely gaga over it.

On Wednesday, the makers of 'Animal' unveiled the full track.

Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared a post ' which they captioned, "Let the celebrations begin. Abrar's Entry Jamal Kudu song out now. Dance away."

Reportedly, the song is a remake of the Iranian song 'Jamaal Jamaaloo'.

The song features Bobby Deol.

'Animal' successfully entered the Rs 250 crore club in India within just 5 days of its official release.

On Tuesday, the film minted Rs 34.02 crore which took the film's total collection (in Hindi language) to Rs 250.66 crore Nett India, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taking to Instagram, Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "'ANIMAL' IS UNSTOPPABLE... #Animal is 250 NOT OUT... Racing towards Rs 300 cr...Refuses to slow down on weekdays... Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr, Tue 34.02 cr. Total: Rs 250.66 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

