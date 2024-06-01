'Animal' fame Saloni Batra to be seen in thriller 'Gaanth'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Actor Saloni Batra, who essayed the role of actor Ranbir Singh's sister in 'Animal', will now be seen in a thriller titled 'Gaanth'.

In the show, she is essaying the role of a cop.

On donning the uniform, Saloni said, "Being in a uniform automatically instils a sense of responsibility in your mind, especially, for a show like Gaanth which entirely circles around the investigation of a brutal crime. After reading the script, I was extremely excited to get into the skin of the character, since it was completely different from what I had done before."

She added, "I had to work on the body language, the tone, her relationship with seniors and colleagues around and most importantly, her back story. I had a great time working on these nuances. Manav sir's presence enhanced and got to life every moment for me because of his sincerely beautiful energy and the camaraderie we shared, which let me be my most vulnerable. He helped me a lot with his insights and experiences."

Set around the eerie streets of East Delhi, the show follows a strange case of mass suicide that captures both media and police attention. As the 40-year-old disgraced Police Inspector Gadar Singh gets the charge of the gritty case, he is determined to get to the root of the crime and find the truth.

'Gaanth', which also stars Manav Vij and Monika Panwar, will be out on JioCinema on June 11. Kanishk Verma has directed it.

