'Animal': Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Haiwaan' song unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Makers of action thriller 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday treated fans with a song titled 'Haiwaan', showcasing the powerful bond of brothers.

Taking to Instagram, T series shared the full music video and captioned the post, "Unleashing the powerful bond of brothers.#Haiwaan full video out now."

Composed and sung by Ashim Kemson, Haiwan is a Punjabi number.

The song depicts the scene where Ranvijay (Ranbir's character) goes to his hometown to ask for his cousin brother's help to take his father's revenge.

After actor Bobby Deol's entry song 'Jamal Kudu' made fans go gaga over it.

Recently, makers unveiled the full track.

Taking to Instagram, T-series shared a post ' which they captioned, "Let the celebrations begin. Abrar's Entry Jamal Kudu song out now. Dance away."

Reportedly, the song is a remake of the Iranian song 'Jamaal Jamaaloo'.

The song features Bobby Deol.

'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023. Released on December 1, the film left many fans excited as it had a post credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films 'Animal Park', Prabhas' starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.

'It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond.

Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wondersPrabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun sagathe chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.

On his partnership with Bhushan Kumar, Vanga said, "The kind of freedom he (Bhushan Kumar) gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs."

The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor