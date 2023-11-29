Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shares 'unseen' transformation pics of actor

As the release date for Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated movie 'Animal' approaches, glimpses of the actor's remarkable physical transformation have emerged. His fitness coach, Shivohaam, took to Instagram on November 29 to share images capturing Kapoor's journey in preparation for the film, which is creating buzz as one of Bollywood's most intense projects.

Praising Kapoor's dedication, Shivohaam expressed, “Another mission accomplished, another milestone achieved. Your hard work and dedication towards your work, your profession never ceases to amaze. Like always, it's been a pleasure being your fitness coach brother. All the best and looking forward to the next milestone.”

Earlier, in July, Shivohaam shared before and after pictures of Ranbir.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for 'Kabir Singh,' 'Animal' is set to hit theaters on December 1. The film, delving into the complex father-son relationship, follows Kapoor's character on a dark path of vengeance. With an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, 'Animal' is poised to captivate audiences with its intense narrative. As fans await the film's release, Kapoor's transformative journey adds an extra layer of excitement to the cinematic experience.