Anirban Chakrabarti on Bengali detective Eken Babu’s Hindi TV debut: ‘Excited to reach a wider audience’

Mumbai, Nov 20 Anirban Chakrabarti has expressed his excitement over his popular Bengali detective “Eken Babu” making its debut on Hindi television.

In a statement, Anirban, who essays the role of Eken Babu, shared, “Playing Eken Babu has been an incredibly fun and rewarding journey, and I am thrilled that this beloved character is now reaching a wider audience on Sony SAB. Eken Babu is not your typical detective; he is utterly human, with his love for food and his peculiar ways making him relatable and endearing.”

“I am deeply grateful to hoichoi for creating such a charming character and to Sony SAB for giving Eken Babu the platform to reach homes all over the country. This show is unlike anything on television right now, it blends humour, suspense, and warmth, allowing families to enjoy engaging storytelling together.”

Ajay Bhalwankar, Business Head, Sony SAB, expressed, “With Eken Babu, we are excited to present a detective like no other who is quirky, witty and utterly charming. His unique personality and unconventional approach to solving mysteries make him incredibly relatable and endearing.

After eight successful web seasons and three hit films, the beloved Bengali detective Eken Babu is gearing up for his television debut on Sony SAB. The acclaimed Hoichoi series will be available in Hindi, introducing Eken’s signature humour, sharp wit, and quirky investigative style to an even larger audience.

The show is set to premiere on Sony SAB on 24th November at 10 PM.

