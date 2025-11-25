Anirban Chakrabarti on his role in Eken Babu: 'He is a common man with uncommon intelligence'

Mumbai, Nov 25 Actor Anirban Chakrabarti is seen playing Bengal’s beloved and unassuming detective Eken Babu in the Hindi-dubbed episodes of the show.

Shedding light on his character, Anirban revealed that Eken Babu is a common man with uncommon intelligence.

Revealing what makes Eken Babu such a timeless and loved detective, he shared, "I think Eken Babu has always stood apart because he isn’t the typical larger-than-life detective. He is ordinary, almost deceptively simple, but that simplicity hides a razor-sharp mind."

Calling the character highly relatable, Anirban added, "People love him because he feels like someone you could meet on the street, someone your family might even underestimate—until he solves a case in the most unexpected way. That relatability, that mix of warmth and intelligence, makes him timeless."

When asked what sets Eken Babu apart from other TV detectives, Anirban pointed out that while most detectives walk into a room with an aura, he walks in with innocence.

"He doesn’t intimidate a suspect—he disarms them. His methods are unusual, almost childlike, but that’s what makes them effective. And of course, his comedy is never forced; it comes naturally from his personality and his observations. He solves crimes without trying to ‘look’ like a detective, and that makes him refreshingly unique", he stated.

Sharing if he relates to any personality quirks or habits of Eken Babu, Anirban admitted that some of his quirks have rubbed off on him over the years. He said that just like the detective, he too has picked up the habit of observing tiny details without making a fuss. Anirban added that he further shares the love for food with his character.

Disclosing the biggest similarity, he added, "But the biggest similarity is his curiosity. Like Eken, I love understanding people, their behaviour, their stories. That curiosity helps me as an actor too."

"Eken Babu" airs from Monday to Saturday at 10 PM only on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor