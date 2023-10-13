Anish Malpani makes innovative sunglasses from recycled chips packets, wins CDC at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi [India], October 13 : What do you do with the packet after finishing your favourite chips? We just throw it in waste, however, Anish Malpani thought of recycling it to create stylish sunglasses. And this innovative idea made him the winner of the Circular Design Challenge (CDC).

On the other hand, Felipe Fiallo was announced as the runner-up.

R|Elan™[?] presented the Circular Design Challenge (CDC) in partnership with Lakme Fashion Week and The United Nations in India.

It is a platform for young fashion designers and entrepreneurs to showcase products and innovations rooted in the principles of Circularity.

The official Instagram page of Lakme Fashion Week mentioned, "Presenting @shop.without as the Winner for R|Elan™[?] presenting Circular Design Challenge (CDC) in partnership with The United Nations in India 2023.

Without's exceptional innovation of the world's first sunglasses made from recycled packets of chips made him the winner of CDC"

While talking about his sunglasses, Anish told ANI, "Making these sunglasses is a very complex process and we have been working on it for the past couple of years and we are constantly innovating. It is complex but is something economically viable."

"I chose packets of chips because it is least recycled plastic waste. Then we extracted material out of it and we got this awesome material. Then we thought what is the best way to show up the properties of these material and then we thought of sunglasses. We made it stylish so that it is perfect for the people and their choices."

So, he found the best way to recycle waste product, "It is just a start and will not solve the problem. But we need to begin and hopefully we can recycle tonnes and tonnes of waste into high quality material," he concluded.

